Halo: CE Anniversary out now on PC with The Master Chief Collection The game that kicked off the Halo franchise is making a surprise release on PC today.

Microsoft announced today that Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is being added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection today on PC. The game is now available for Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers and is also available on Steam and Windows 10. The folks at Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries put together this neat trailer. Please take a look.

Today's update to Halo: The Master Chief Collection weighs in at around 25 gigabytes, which will certainly take some time to download on my potato internet. 343 has partnered with Saber Interactive to bring the game to PC as they have quite a bit of experience porting the franchise over to computers. "We can’t wait to see the response to today’s launch of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC and continue sharing The Master Chief’s iconic journey throughout 2020, leading up to the launch of Halo Infinite later this year," said 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard in a post to Xbox Wire today.

Halo: CE Anniversary will support 4K UHD and also can play at 60 FPS or higher. The game will also feature an option to switch to classic audio in muliplayer as well as improvements to customizing your character.

There are several ways to download the game:

Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) - Join Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) and get Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: Reach today as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4 are also included in your membership and will be available on each game’s respective release date, completing the collection in 2020.

Microsoft Store and Steam - The Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundle is available today for $39.99, which will include today’s launch of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: Reach, and will automatically update with the remaining titles as they launch over the course of this year. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo: Reach and the remaining titles within Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC can also be purchased individually for $9.99, except for Halo 3: ODST Campaign which can be purchased for $4.99.

Are you excited to get back into the mix on classic Halo levels on your PC? I am downloading the game right now, and I look forward to seeing everyone on the battlefield. Today's surprise release of Halo: CE Anniversary will be a welcome break from Halo: Reach on PC, which lost its appeal after a few weeks of playing the game. Bring on Halo 2 for PC, you cowards!