How to get Minecraft Festival Tickets The Minecraft Festival is scheduled for later this year and players have the opportunity to purchase a variety of tickets to this special event.

The Minecraft Festival is happening later this year and those that want to attend will need to snap up a ticket before they sell out. Thankfully, tickets will be available for purchase in early March, giving everyone plenty of time to organize travel and accommodation.

Buy Minecraft Festival tickets

Attendees to the Minecraft Festival can begin purchasing tickets on March 6 at 9AM PT/12PM ET. The event is scheduled for September 25 to 27, giving players six months to prepare!

Much like other types of events, there are varying levels of tickets. While each ticket will grant players access to the main exhibit and panels, there are other benefits that come with the Gold and Diamond tickets.

Gold Minecraft Festival tickets: This level of the tickets allows players the chance to get early access to exclusive badge art, exhibit halls, and panel reservations. It sounds as if this is perfect for those who want to skip the lines.

Diamond Minecraft Festival tickets: The ultimate ticket on offer. The Diamond level grants the previous benefits as well as access to an exclusive lounge, a pin and lanyard, as well as private bag check. This should help circumvent some of the queues around security checks.

There are also three-day options as well as one-day options for those that only want to see specific panels on specific days.

As for actually buying the tickets, that can be done through the Minecraft Festival site.

Go to MinecraftFestival.com Click the green Buy button in the top-right Select the type of ticket you want Enter payment details and confirm the purchase

The press release states that the Minecraft Festival is going to be three-times bigger than past MINECONs, will be located at the Orange County Convention Center in Orland, Florida, and have a ton of exhibits and features. Check out the Features section of the Minecraft Festival site for a rundown of everything on offer.

It’s also worth noting that the Minecraft Festival will be streamed as Minecraft Live. This is excellent for those who are unable to travel to the event to be there in person. For those that do manage to walk through the exhibition doors, they will receive a special Minecraft Festival cape.

Be sure to snap up your Minecraft Festival ticket as soon as possible. Once your order is secure, keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover everything you need to know about Minecraft as well as the Minecraft Festival in September.