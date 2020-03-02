Pistol Whip VR interview: A 2020 DICE Award Winner We got the opportunity to interview the team behind Pistol Whip VR, fresh off their awards victory at DICE 2020.

As one of the standout VR titles of 2019, Pistol Whip VR wowed players with its fresh mix of bullet porn and energizing beats. Much more than a simple VR tech demo or shooting gallery, Pistol Whip VR’s inventive design is possibly the ultimate gun kata experience in the entertainment world.

The Shacknews street team was on-location at the 2020 D.I.C.E. Summit event, a worldwide gathering of video game developers full of roundtables, keynotes, and other events. An awards show takes place annually at the event to celebrate outstanding achievement in video game development. Pistol Whip VR took home the award for Immersive Reality Game of the Year, besting a strong collection of nominees. The Shack crew got to speak with the developers behind Pistol Whip VR, fresh off their victory after the awards show.

Inspired by God-mode action movies like John Wick and Equilibrium, Pistol Whip throws you gun-first into an explosive batch of hand-crafted action scenes each set to their own breakneck soundtrack. But unlike traditional music games, Pistol Whip has no line in the sand; you have complete freedom to shoot, melee, and dodge targets to the rhythm you see fit.

Pistol Whip VR includes these features:

Pair the pulse-pounding pace of an FPS with the flow-state energy of a music game in a cinematic symphony of violence.

Form your rhythm and find your playstyle, from tactical to musical, then challenge your skill with friends and world leaderboards.

Infiltrate a fever dream of hand-crafted scenes, from bank heists to android uprisings, each uniquely designed to music.

Take it over-the-top with a variety of gameplay mods, such as Dual Wield, to enable the ultimate gun kata experience.

Constant momentum and comfort-first design allows non-stop speed without the fear of motion sickness.

Featuring EDM artists from Kannibalen Records, including Apashe, HVDES, and Black Tiger Sex Machine; with more to come...

