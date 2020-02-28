New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Call of Duty Zombies boss Jason Blundell officially leaves Treyarch

After years directing Call of Duties Zombies across multiple games, Jason Blundell is leaving Treyarch ahead of the 2020 Call of Duty.
TJ Denzer
1

Throughout the history of Call of Duty Zombies on the Treyarch side of the franchise, Jason Blundell has had a heavy hand in the direction and content of the popular survival mode. It seems that ahead of the 2020 Treyarch Call of Duty, that’s coming to an end. Jason Blundell is officially leaving Treyarch.

Treyarch announced Jason Blundell’s exit from the company on the Treyarch Studios Twitter on February 28, 2020. In the post, Blundell made his own statement for his exit from the company.

“After 13 fantastic, action-packed years, I am moving on from Treyarch,” Blundell wrote. “Clearly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the group that continues to make it all worth it: the Zombies community! Your passion, enthusiasm - and frankly, your craziness - has been a continued source of inspiration. The beauty of Zombies is that it has always been about the interaction between us as developers and one of the most passionate communities on the planet. These are memories I will cherish for a lifetime.”

The full, heartfelt letter from Blundell can be read below.

Jason Blundell started at Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 as a developer on the campaign and a director of the Origins and Mob of the Dead Zombies maps. In Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and 4, he was the director of the entire Zombies mode. Though many including us here had Shacknews had an issue or two with the modes, many of us also agreed that Zombies in Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4 were still pretty rewarding experiences whether you were a fan of the mode or not.

Jason Blundell had a big hand in crafting that experience through the years, and we find ourselves wondering what Zombies in Treyarch’s Call of Duty will look like without him. Either way, Shacknews wishes Blundell the best of luck in his future endeavors. A juggernog in your honor, good sir.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola