ShackStream: Crawling rocks with Overpass

Today's episode of the ShackStream heads into the great outdoors on some ATVs in search of the perfect trail.

Chris Jarrard
1

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode carries us to various outdoor environments that we will conquer by way of ATV or four-wheeled utility vehicles. Overpass, the new offroading game from publisher BigBen, will challenge our nerves as we try and race the clock while attempting to keep our vehicles in one piece.

Expect lots of rocks, chicanes, expertly-placed barrels, and a few flipped ATVs. Offroad game fans will probably see a bit of Spintires or Mudrunner in the design of Overpass. This is not bad company to keep if I do say so myself.

The fun kicks off at 5:15 PM ET (02:15 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our Twitch subscription guide for more information on how to link your accounts.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

