Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 28: PS Essentials Sale continues

If you missed out on last week's deals, you'll be happy to know that many of them are still going. That includes deals for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Ozzie Mejia
1

This week's console deals might look a little familiar and that's because many of the deals from last week have carried over. Still need to pick up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? That's on sale. Still looking for the big PlayStation sales from last week? Those are still going. And most importantly, this is your last chance to grab The Division 2 for cheap. The base game is just $3 for a few more days, so pick it up and get ready for the upcoming expansion. Even if you don't want the expansion, that's still a full AAA experience for less than a chicken sandwich (or fish sandwich if you're observing Lent). Oh, and did I mention that there's a free weekend going on right now for The Division 2? That's important to know, too.

The Nintendo Switch deals, outside of Bandai Namco, have rolled over, however. So a lot of that stuff is going to be new. There are some great games to be found there, including DOOM and Bulletstorm. The SteamWorld games are on sale, Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment is on sale to celebrate that anniversary, and Afterparty is going for 20 percent off. Grab some great games to take on the go or play them at home.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

