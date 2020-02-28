Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 28: PS Essentials Sale continues

This week's console deals might look a little familiar and that's because many of the deals from last week have carried over. Still need to pick up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? That's on sale. Still looking for the big PlayStation sales from last week? Those are still going. And most importantly, this is your last chance to grab The Division 2 for cheap. The base game is just $3 for a few more days, so pick it up and get ready for the upcoming expansion. Even if you don't want the expansion, that's still a full AAA experience for less than a chicken sandwich (or fish sandwich if you're observing Lent). Oh, and did I mention that there's a free weekend going on right now for The Division 2? That's important to know, too.
The Nintendo Switch deals, outside of Bandai Namco, have rolled over, however. So a lot of that stuff is going to be new. There are some great games to be found there, including DOOM and Bulletstorm. The SteamWorld games are on sale, Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment is on sale to celebrate that anniversary, and Afterparty is going for 20 percent off. Grab some great games to take on the go or play them at home.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- TT Isle of Man - FREE!
- Call of Cthulhu - FREE!
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $39.99 (20% off)
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $29.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $31.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $19.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Find some excellent games from across various publishers and save some money! Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Play and Save Sale.
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate the best of anime all month long! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Anime Month Sale.
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/1)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $44.99 (25% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Xbox Game Preview] - $14.99 (50% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $22.49 (55% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.09 (30% off)
- These are all must-play games and must be added to your collection! They're essentials! Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Essential Picks Sale.
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $29.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light - $29.99 (50% off)
- These games are huge in Japan and now you can play them at home! Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Big in Japan Sale.
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Need a great game, but don't have a lot to spend? Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
- If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you're getting The Sims 4 for free this month, but you'll probably want some expansions and bundles to go along with it. So celebrate 20 years of The Sims with the PlayStation 4 Sims Sale.
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/1)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- BioShock: The Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Sims 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Firewall Zero Hour - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $23.99 (60% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $34.99 (30% off)
- Doraemon Story of Seasons - $34.99 (30% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Fe - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment - $4.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $33.49 (33% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- The King's Bird - $4.99 (75% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead End Job - $11.89 (30% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $14.99 (25% off)
- Farming Simulator 20 - $33.74 (25% off)
- DOOM 3 - $2.99 (70% off)
- DOOM II (Classic) - $1.49 (70% off)
- DOOM (1993) - $1.49 (70% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $14.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Moonlighter - $9.99 (60% off)
