New Rockstar website image might be teasing some upcoming 'Bullying' Rockstar has updated their website with new images, and some of the wording on them has us thinking about a new Bully.

Everybody is getting anxious about what comes next from Rockstar. Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out for years and GTA Online is still in full swing, Red Dead Redemption 2 just came out on PC in addition to its console release, and Grand Theft Auto 6 still seems too far off to imagine given GTA Online’s current success. So what does that leave? Well, a new image on Rockstar’s website has us thinking about Bully again.

Rockstar apparently updated their website with some new promotional images that got people talking on Reddit February 27, 2020. Though some were quick to think that it could be the first promotional image teasing GTA 6, a closer read of the text on the image shows off something a little more curious.

“Killing dreams, murdering hope, fighting the righteous, bullying the weak,” the text reads.

Now, this could just be a mantra for all Rockstar things, as the above phrase seems to apply quite well to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption as well, but again, it’s worth noting that last one specifically.

Is there anything to Rockstar's new promotional images? Many thought GTA 6 at first glance, but could it mean Bully 2 or is it just a catch-all for popular Rockstar themes?

Bully 2 has been running through the rumor mill for quite some time. There was talk that Rockstar was allegedly casting voices, and working at Pinewood Studios on Bully 2, but there was also talk that the game was canceled in 2019. With that in mind, it’s hard to know where work is on the game if any has been done at all. Still, with Grand Theft Auto Online still being a priority of Rockstar and Red Dead Redemption 2 over a year behind Rockstar at this point, it feels like a new Bully would be the rational next step before we’d ever see another Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto anytime soon.

Maybe there is something in Rockstar’s latest promotional image and its wording, maybe we’re just wistful. What do you think? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.