Riot Games' FPS 'Project A' allegedly called Valorant, screens leaked New details have been revealed about Riot Games' FPS game 'Project A.' It could officially be called Valorant and an early character select screen has been leaked.

It looks like we may have learned some fresh details about Riot Games’ FPS game, Project A. According to recently revealed details, the game may be called Valorant and we might have just gotten our first sneak peek at what characters and the character select screen will look like.

Starting with the name, it was noticed recently that a trademark was filed by Riot Games with the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore on February 20, 2020 for something called Valorant. According to the filing, the trademark should cover Valorant for online and offline gaming, merchandising, and broadcasting of the game over commercial networks, just to name a few points. Even further, a fan account on Twitter recently posted a screen pulled from an early version of the game that shows off character selection and at least one of the characters and their attributes. The Twitter (ValorantTheGame) seems to show a character called Sage and some abilities, similar to how Overwatch characters are displayed in selection. Other characters on the screen are Brimstone, Viper, and four other unknowns.

The screen should be taken with a grain of salt for what could be an extreme early edition of Project A or Valorant, but Sage seems to be a healing-type character.

The screen can be taken for what it’s worth. Riot Games’ Project A was just announced last October, still seems far from being done, and is highly likely to change before we see proper official screens and videos from Riot about the game. Valorant seems to be more official given Riot’s actual trademark filing for the title. It will still remain to be seen how much of this comes through in an official announcement, but it’s at least interesting to note that Valorant’s leaked screens seem to lean more heavily towards the Overwatch style when it comes to its characters.

In the past, we’ve heard that Project A was supposed to be a blend of styles that conjured thoughts of both Overwatch and Counter-Strike. Do you think Valorant is still following that balance? Let us know what you think in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.