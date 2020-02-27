ShackStream: Ball is life

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode carries us to the hardwood court for a look at the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K20. Yes, the game has been out forever and a day at this point, but we had aspirations of streaming it at launch that did not work out. Better late than never, we say.

Expect lots of dribbling, almost no dunks, locker room banter, and t-shirt cannons as 2K Crabs tries to make the starting lineup of the Utah Jazz in his rookie season.

The fun kicks off at 4:00 PM ET (01:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our guide for more information on how to link your accounts.