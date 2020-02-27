EPOS Sennheiser is partnering with BLAST Premier on a new project Fans of esports should start to get excited about new functionality coming to future events thanks to this new partnership.

BLAST Premier, the series renowned for its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments, is partnering with EPOS and the EPOS | Sennheiser product portfolio to bring more attention and appreciation to all things audio. This joint venture will look to add a new level of interactivity to esports events and high-level play.

In a press release from EPOS, Commercial Director of BLAST, Leo Matlock, and Senior Director, Global Product Management and Marketing, Gaming of Sennheiser, Andreas Jessen, spoke to the partnership between the two companies.

EPOS | Sennheiser and BLAST Premier are partnering to bring a new experience to esports.

“Together we will bring to life the many ways that audio is so crucial; the player communication, and how their internal communication lead their actions in the gameplay,” Matlock said. “To do all this with a world-renowned audio specialist who is investing in their gaming products is very exciting. We look very much forward to working closely with EPOS.”

The first project to come from this partnership is Mic’D Up. This unique project allows fans to listen in on the conversations and call-outs from professional players mid-match. Communication between players is critical to winning an event like the BLAST Premier, so to be able to listen in on the callouts that secure teams a victory is a big deal for the audience experience.

“We’re really excited to partner with BLAST so we can tell the story of ultimate gaming audio through this exceptional event.” Jessen said. “As leaders within audio technology, we have unmatched dedication in creating premium headsets that let you truly zone-in and feel the game, while giving you a competitive advantage by bringing out every important sound cue.”

The next BLAST Premier event is Spring 2020: Showdown. The start date for this Global Offensive competition is June 2nd where teams will play through a two-day group stage. Playoffs will be a couple of days later from June 5th to 7th. For more information on the event, visit the BLAST Premier site. Also check out the EPOS and Sennheiser sites for more information on Mic’D Up.

Featured image credit: BLAST Premier