The latest Doom Eternal trailer has dropped, and the new TV spot is just as fun and frantic as any of the previous trailers that we’ve seen. This time around, though, fans were greeted by a bit of a different sound. Whereas previous trailers have included harder-hitting songs, usually in the metal genre, this one includes something a bit lighter. If you’re trying to figure out what the song in the Doom Eternal TV spot trailer is, then here’s what you’ll want to know.

What song is playing in the Doom Eternal TV spot trailer?

The song playing in the latest Doom Eternal TV spot might sound a bit out of place with the gameplay in the background, but overall, it’s a pretty solid track. Performed by artist Tommee Profitt and featuring Beacon Light, the song Rebel Renegade can clearly be heard in the background of the new Doom Eternal TV spot.

Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear through Hell’s armies to save humanity. DOOM Eternal launches on 03.20.20. pic.twitter.com/4zXYawojoq — Bethesda (@bethesda) February 24, 2020

The song Rebel Renegade was originally released in 2018 as a part of the album Cinematic Songs (Vol. 3). Other tracks on this album include I Know Your Secrets with Liv ash, Empire with Steven Malcom, and Only One King with Jung Youth. You can find the album link on Spotify.

You can check out the song in its entirety by heading over to Spotify. Or click on the YouTube video we’ve embedded right here in this article. You can also check out all of our Doom Eternal content by heading over to our main hub. We’re very excited to dive into the next entry of id Software’s iconic FPS series, and you’ll find all of our coverage right in one handy place.

