2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of February 24, 2020

Leap day is upon us. Get yourself in the mood with a week's worth of lovely streams. Our weekly stream schedule is here

Chris Jarrard
1

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, February 24

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid! 

Tuesday, February 25

The Adventures of Rusty Claymore 7PM ET - Blake Morse guides you through the open fields of Hyrule.

Wednesday, February 26

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins 2PM ET - Stop by and watch your boy Josh Hawkins bust demons in his playthrough of Doom (2016).

Thursday, February 27

Enlist in the Late Night Army - 11:30 PM ET - Join host Asif Khan and the other night owls for the perfect way to end your day.

Friday, February 28

Friday Grab Bag - Join Chris Jarrard for another mindless stream. Anything can and might happen!

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

