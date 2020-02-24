Nate from Nintendo talks Luigi's Mansion 3, DICE 2020 & Switch We caught up with Nate from Nintendo to talk about his work on Luigi's Mansion 3, the DICE 2020 awards, and how the Switch changed his gaming habits.

Nate Bilhdorff has built quite a legacy for himself working with Nintendo Treehouse, and during D.I.C.E. 2020, Shacknews caught up with Nate from Nintendo to talk about Luigi’s Mansion 3, the Switch, and everything in between.

For those who don’t know exactly who Nate is, he’s the senior director of localization at Nintendo Treehouse. He’s worked on various games in the Nintendo catalog, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Animal Crossing, the Mario roleplaying games, and more. During DICE 2020, Asif had a chance to talk with Nate about Luigi’s Mansion 3, the game’s beauty, and just the overall way that the Nintendo Switch has changed Nate’s gaming habits.

You can, of course, check out the full breadth of the interview in the embed we’ve included here. It isn’t a very long interview, but it is always nice to catch up with people like Nate to find out how games they’ve worked on have changed their lives. During our interview with Nate he talked about how incredible it was working on Luigi’s Mansion 3 and how the Nintendo Switch has essentially changed how he plays games overall. It’s a really interesting chat, and one that we’d recommend checking out when you have a chance.

