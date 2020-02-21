Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 21: No Man's Sky for half-off

No Man's Sky is continuing its ascendance from one of the roughest launches in gaming history to one of gaming's best comeback stories. This week, Hello Games launched the game's big Living Ship update. And if you're looking to explore your own organic vessel, now's a great time to jump into the game. It's going for half-off on almost every major retailer, including Steam, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, and Fanatical.

Elsewhere, Steam has a free weekend going for Dying Light. EA is offering its vast catalog of games across a number of storefronts, including its own Origin, the Humble Store, and Green Man Gaming. And yes, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is among the games on sale. And you don't have much time left to pick up The Division 2 for just three bucks! Don't miss out!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Skullgirls and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Cosmic Trip and Smashbox Arena. Pay more than the average $14.26 for Gorn, Budget Cuts, and Space Pirate Trainer. Pay $15 or more to also receive Superhot VR and Moss. These activate on Steam, however you will need a VR headset to make the most of them.

Or pay $1 or more for Train Simulator 2020 and the Riviera Line in the Fifties Exeter Kingswear Route Add-On, Western Hydraulics Pack, Miami West Palm Beach Route, and CSX AC6000CW Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $4.64 to get the Weardale & Teesdale Network Route, BR Class 24 Loco, North Jersey Coast Line Route, NJ TRANSIT GP40PH-2B Loco, West Rhine Kln Koblenz Route, and MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Chatham Main & Medway Valley Lines Route, BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU, Feather River Canyon Route, Western Pacific FP7 California Zephyr Loco, Hamburg S1 S-Bahn Route, and DB BR 114 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.