Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 21: No Man's Sky for half-off

No Man's Sky is continuing its ascendance from one of the roughest launches in gaming history to one of gaming's best comeback stories. This week, Hello Games launched the game's big Living Ship update. And if you're looking to explore your own organic vessel, now's a great time to jump into the game. It's going for half-off on almost every major retailer, including Steam, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, and Fanatical.
Elsewhere, Steam has a free weekend going for Dying Light. EA is offering its vast catalog of games across a number of storefronts, including its own Origin, the Humble Store, and Green Man Gaming. And yes, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is among the games on sale. And you don't have much time left to pick up The Division 2 for just three bucks! Don't miss out!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft Classic: New Player Offer - $7.49 (50% off) (Includes access to World of Warcraft. NEW PLAYERS ONLY!)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - FREE until 2/27
- Faeria - FREE until 2/27
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Journey - $10.04 (33% off)
- Subnautical - $17.49 (30% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- John Wick Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- Wattam - $15.99 (20% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste - $7.59 (62% off)
- Falcon Age - $14.99 (25% off)
- Donut County - $7.53 (42% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.59 (62% off)
- Do you love games? So does Epic! Check out all of the games featured in the Epic Games Store's For the Love of Games Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Skullgirls and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.19 (62% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.59 (76% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda [Origin] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.39 (63% off)
- Catherine Classic [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $11.19 (68% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $16.88 (16% off)
GamersGate
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [Steam] - $35.19 (12% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.62 (81% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Tropico 6 - $32.49 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $42.74 (29% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.04 (65% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $16.20 (73% off)
- Madden NFL 20 [Origin] - $28.50 (52% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $30.81 (38% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $31.45 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for Cosmic Trip and Smashbox Arena. Pay more than the average $14.26 for Gorn, Budget Cuts, and Space Pirate Trainer. Pay $15 or more to also receive Superhot VR and Moss. These activate on Steam, however you will need a VR headset to make the most of them.
Or pay $1 or more for Train Simulator 2020 and the Riviera Line in the Fifties Exeter Kingswear Route Add-On, Western Hydraulics Pack, Miami West Palm Beach Route, and CSX AC6000CW Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $4.64 to get the Weardale & Teesdale Network Route, BR Class 24 Loco, North Jersey Coast Line Route, NJ TRANSIT GP40PH-2B Loco, West Rhine Kln Koblenz Route, and MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Chatham Main & Medway Valley Lines Route, BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU, Feather River Canyon Route, Western Pacific FP7 California Zephyr Loco, Hamburg S1 S-Bahn Route, and DB BR 114 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The best of EA is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's EA Publisher Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- L.A. Noire The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.99 (70% off)
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $44.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- The best of EA is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in Origin's EA Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.
- Dying Light: Enhanced Edition - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/23 at 10AM PT)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Under Fire 2 - $17.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/23 at 1PM PT)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole + South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.19 (91% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Abandon Ship - $16.74 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 21: No Man's Sky for half-off