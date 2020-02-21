Spawn's Mortal Kombat 11 full look may have been revealed by Todd McFarlane A new action figure revealed by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane may have given us some fresh details on the look of the hellion anti-hero in his Mortal Kombat 11 debut.

Spawn is perhaps the most anticipated of all characters in Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack 1 DLC lineup. Players have been clamoring for years for Spawn to make his rightful debut as a guest character in the Mortal Kombat roster. He’s moody, violent, deadly, and has hell powers… Spawn just fits Mortal Kombat like a glove, and as we wait for his upcoming launch to cap off this season of Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, we may have just gotten our first peek at new details about Spawn’s default look in the game thanks to his creator, Todd McFarlane.

On February 21, 2020, Todd McFarlane took to his twitter to show off a new Spawn action figure in celebration of the character’s Mortal Kombat 11 debut. It’s noteworthy to say the least because outside of his appearance in the Kombat Pack ads, we haven’t really had a full look at Spawn from head to toe for his MK11 appearance. It’s mostly just been torso and headshots. But here we get to see Spawn in full fashion, brandishing his usual hulking boots and a mean looking sword. McFarlane’s Mortal Kombat 11 edition Spawn figure is set to launch in March alongside the character’s debut in Mortal Kombat 11.

MORTAL KOMBAT SPAWN REVEAL!!



FINALLY I CAN SHOW IT!!

SPAWN @MortalKombat action figure is an incredibly DETAILED ( true McFarlane Toys fashion) 7" scale figure designed with 22 points of ultra-articulation and can achieve full range posing.

COMING MARCH 2020! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/FPS4yOdPNk — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) February 21, 2020

The images of McFarlane’s Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn character reveal some interesting details about Spawn. Notably, we have to talk about the sword, which seems to be a prominent fixture in all of the images. Is that to say the Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11 is going to be a similarly sword-wielding bad ass? We’d argue yes, as Todd McFarlane’s figure more than likely reflects the default look of the character. If such is the case, it seems possible Spawn is going to have some good reach with on his attacks with a weapon in hand (although we fully expect him to be whipping spectral chains around as well).

Either way, it’s a fun teaser coming straight from the creator of Spawn himself as we prepare for the launch of the character to cap off Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack 1. Spawn is set to launch on March 17, 2020.