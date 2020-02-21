Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 3 release date Everything you need to know about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order's third DLC pack, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, and it's release date.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to get even bigger when Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four, arrive later this year. If you’ve been playing the epic Marvel Switch exclusive, then you’re probably one of many excited for the upcoming DLC. Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 3’s release date, and what’s included.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 3 release date

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 3, aptly named Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom will bring players a brand-new adventure in what is already a pretty stacked Marvel game. The DLC will release on March 26, 2020, and will bring the iconic heroes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing into the game’s ensemble of heroes.

In the Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, players will need to stop Doctor Doom as he tries once more to unleash evil upon the world. This is, of course, the third new DLC that we’ve seen since the original release of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order on Nintendo Switch, and you can pick up the Expansion Pass for $19.99 to gain access to this and the previous DLC packs.

The Fantastic Four will be the latest to join the assemble of heroes in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

Previous DLC packs include Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire and X-Men: Rise of the Phoenix. Each DLC adds a ton of new cosmetics and items for players to collect, as well as new characters like Punisher, Blade, Moon Knight, Morbius, Phoenix, Gambit, Iceman, and Cable. There’s really no reason not to pick up the Expansion Pass, so go ahead and grab it if you want to be ready to dive into DLC Pack 3 when it launches in March.

Now that you know the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 3 release date, you can start preparing for the new update. Grab your Switch and get back on the grind. For more info on upcoming game release dates, make sure you check out our 2020 video game release date calendar.