War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius launches in the west this spring Get your fill of this new version of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius when it lands for western players later this spring.

Square Enix is bringing War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius to western players, and it looks like pre-registration is ready for folks to start pouring in.

The company also announced that the iOS and Android RPG had already surpassed 9 million downloads since it debuted in November 2019 in Japan. Thanks to this startling number of pre-registrations, users will be privy to a wide variety of different in-game bonuses that look something like this:

50,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Gil Snapper (L) x20

250 Visiore, Gil Snapper (L) x20 100,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, NRG Restore (L) x5

250 Visiore, NRG Restore (L) x5 150,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Weapon — Excalibur (UR)

250 Visiore, Weapon — Excalibur (UR) 200,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Vision Card — Aquatic Songstress, Siren (UR)

250 Visiore, Vision Card — Aquatic Songstress, Siren (UR) 250,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Unit — Y’shtola (MR)

250 Visiore, Unit — Y’shtola (MR) 300,000 pre-registrations: 1,000 Visiore

Here's a quick overview of the game, according to Square Enix:

"War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a standalone gaming experience that draws inspiration from classic Square Enix tactical RPGs. Set in the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius universe, the action unfolds on Ardra, a continent on the brink of war as individual nations struggle for dominance. Players will follow the stories of twin princes Mont and Sterne from the kingdom of Leonis, which possesses the power of visions, and Machérie, the beautiful Steel Maiden of Hourne. As they progress, players will need to navigate a variety of battlefields, strategize their attacks against enemy forces and summon powerful Espers to help turn the tide of war.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius features artwork created by legendary Final Fantasy series artist Isamu Kamikokuryo, who previously lent his talents to Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy XV. The game also features original music composed by Noriyasu Agematsu (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius)."

Are you ready for another Final Fantasy-centric mobile game? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.