Flip the script with this Lenovo ThinkBook Plus overview Shacknews checked out the upcoming Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, an impressive piece of tech, during CES.

We all want our computers to conquer multiple tasks at once. Laptops that pull double duty are especially interesting, and the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is an example of how you can combine different types of tech to make an interesting new offering. It's a laptop, but it's also much more than that.

Shacknews spent some time with Zuzana Varcova, channel marketing manager at Lenovo, during CES. During our stop there at the booth, Varcova discussed the ThinkBook Plus's capabilities. It features a 10.8-inch E-Ink display on the outside of the laptop, which is meant to be used when the computer itself is closed. You could use it as a notepad alternative when running from meeting to meeting or when you don't need to sit down and type up notes and prefer to jot them down.

You use a special stylus with the outside display, and you can then sync your notes with Microsoft OneNote. It can also be used as an e-reader if you prefer, which makes the laptop feel like two products in one. Of course, when you open it up and try to use it like a regular laptop, you're greeted with a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS display, Dolby Vision support, and a fingerprint reader built into the power button. The build is constructed from aluminum for a sturdy base, and that means it's also reliable to take from place to place with you.

The ThinkBook Plus is targeting a March 2020 release and that particular line of laptops will start at $1,199. The e-ink screen is certainly the most impressive part here, especially if you're someone who appreciates multitasking.

