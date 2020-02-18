Legends of Runeterra patch notes 0.9.0 - Deny done dirty Legends of Runeterra patch 0.9.0 has launched with a number of changes coming to champions, game-ending cards, and a challenge to the reign of the low-cost Deny card.

As Legends of Runeterra has continued through its open beta, Riot Games and the community around Runeterra have learned plenty about what kind of emerging metas can shut down a match or need just a little extra oomph. Legends of Runeterra patch notes 0.9.0 launched recently, and among the major changes, those depending on Deny will find it just a bit more costly of a decision while the Shadow Isles’ greatest monsters were dialed back just a touch to allow more space to deter death.

The Legends of Runeterra 0.9.0 patch launched on February 17, 2020, as revealed on the Legends of Runterra Twitter, and it’s got a number of changes aimed at curbing early Ionian dominance and late Shadow Isle mayhem, all while giving champions Lux and Yasuo a leg up in their roles as stalwart warriors. The marquee of the 0.9.0 patch notes was the boosted mana it costs to play Deny. At 4 mana (up from 3), Deny can no longer be played just off the reserved mana pool alone, meaning players won’t be able to throw the card around so freely to stunt spells and shut down any and all spell card play at every turn.

Legends of Runeterra patch notes 0.9.0

Deny ⬇️ Commander Ledros ⬇️ Rhasa, the Sunderer ⬇️ Kinkou Lifeblade ⬇️



Yasuo ⬆️ Lux ⬆️ FPS Options ⬆️ Deckbuilder UI ⬆️



You’ll see the broad strokes of Legends of Runeterra 0.9.0 just above, but for the fine print, check out the detailed notes just below, as posted by Riot Games.

Champions

Lux (Level 1)

Power: 3 → 4

Health: 4 → 5

Lux (Level 2)

Power: 4 → 5

Health: 5 → 6

Yasuo (Level 1)

Level up: You Stun or Recall 6+ units → You Stun or Recall 5+ units

Spells

Back to Back

Cost: 5 → 6

Deny

Cost: 3 → 4

Followers

Arena Battlecaster

Health: 1 → 2

Crimson Curator

Health: 2 → 3

Inspiring Mentor

Health: 1 → 2

Old text: Play: Grant an ally in hand + 1|1

New text: Play: Grant an ally in hand + 1|0

Jewelled Protector

Power: 3 → 4

Health: 3 → 4

Kinkou Lifeblade

Health: 3 → 2

Commander Ledros

Cost: 8 → 9

Power: 8 → 9

Old text: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half.

New text: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half, rounded up.

Blade of Ledros

Old text: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half.

New text: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half, rounded up.

Rhasa, the Sunderer

Cost: 7 → 8

Scuttlegeist

Keywords: None → [Fearsome]

Tortured Prodigy

Power: 3 → 4

Wraithcaller

Keywords: [Fearsome] → None

General Changes

Clarity of card qualities

Units with effects that allow opponent reactions now have a “Skills” icon next to "Play" or "Attack" in the card text.

Hovering on the icon will bring out a tooltip explaining that the Skill allows opponent reactions before resolving.

Units with effects that do not allow opponent reactions will not have this icon.

Created cards now have a tooltip that tells both players what created them.

General XP

End-of-trial XP reduced:

0 wins: 100 → 50

1 win: 300 → 150

2 wins: 500 → 250

3 wins: 700 → 400

4 wins: 900 → 600

5 wins: 1200 → 800

6 wins: 1500 → 1000

7 wins: 2000 → 1500

Reduced XP adjustments for daily PVP wins—you’ll now receive more XP at high numbers of PVP wins in one day, and will always receive at least 100 XP for constructed PVP wins.

Base PVP win XP: 200 in Normal / Ranked, 100 in Expeditions (no change)

1-10 wins: full XP (no change)

11-15 wins: -50 XP → full XP

16-20 wins: -100 XP (no change)

21-30 wins: -150 XP → -100 XP

31+ wins: -200 XP → -100 XP

Friend match XP

Friend Challenge wins now grant 100 XP for the first 5 wins, and 0 XP for 6+.

Friend Challenges losses / ties now grant 0 XP.

Friend Challenge matches no longer count towards daily PVP wins / losses or first wins of the day bonuses. They still count for quest progress.

Expedition rewards

6-win Expeditions reward now 1500 shards (was 1000), as well as a random champion card and golden chest (unchanged).

7-win Expeditions reward now 3000 shards (was 3500), as well as a champion capsule (unchanged).

Frames-Per-Second (FPS) Settings

30/60: The previous default, with 30 FPS during non-interactive moments and 60 FPS during interactive ones (grabbing and moving cards, etc.). Balances battery consumption and responsiveness while interacting with cards, so we recommend this setting for battery-operated devices.

60: Locks framerate at 60 FPS. Roughly doubles battery consumption compared to 30/60.

60+: The game will try to run as fast as possible, up to 240 FPS. Will drain batteries very quickly. Some animations may run faster than intended, which can lead to rare crashes when rapidly navigating through the client.

Miscellaneous

Deckbuilder improvements

Mana curve now indicates number of cards at each cost.

Bugfix for “MAX” card count text not showing up.

Deck import & export now copies from/to device clipboard.

Minor visual polish and readability improvements.

Board visuals

Corrected a repeated grass texture on Summoner's Rift board.

Cleaned up and reduced intensity of lens flare effect on Demacia board.

Corrected occasional lighting issues when resolving certain spells on faction boards.

Players on old client versions will now see a message asking them to restart the client and update, and will be unable to queue until doing so.

Master tier rankings now more fluid based on how master players are performing against each other (previously released hotfix).

Claimable rewards on region roads now more strongly highlighted.

Patch sizes generally decreased.

Friend Challenge stability improvements.

Store now marked with a badge when new content is available.

In-client messaging for maintenance updated for clarity.

Bugfixes

Players should no longer get stuck on the loading screen when signing out of League of Legends while signed into LoR.

Players logging into LoR from different devices should encounter fewer crashes.

Fixed issues with region quests not progressing as expected.

Fixed rare issues with players not receiving XP after games.

MASSIVE nerf to high APMers: Players can no longer discard the same card to multiple Spinning Axes by quickly chaining them (previously released hotfix).

Anivia’s summoned from deck will now correctly level up if her condition has been met.

Players should no longer get stuck on "Connecting" if their opponent disconnects while loading.

As the changes of Legends of Runeterra patch notes 0.9.0 roll out, Riot has mentioned that they’ll be keeping an eye on a few key qualities, including the Fearsome keyword, which means an attacking card can’t be challenged by another card with 3 power or less. Control options are also on watch. Deny was huge in shifting the meta of Legends of Runeterra, but Riot believes other options may require some attention to ensure the game isn’t overburdened by control decks. Want to learn more about building your decks, getting your rewards, and more? Be sure to check out our Legends of Runeterra walkthrough and guides.