Romance guide - The Witcher 3 Looking to romance your way through The Witcher 3? This guide details how to initiate relations with each potential partner.

Romance is not a small factor in The Witcher 3. Sure, players can kind of ignore it, but those who choose not to can experience vastly different storylines and endings. In this guide, I’ll be outlining the each of the romance opportunities Geralt has, and any potential impact it will have on how things play out.

Romance opportunities

Geralt can romance seven women in The Witcher 3 between the main game and the DLC. He can also visit a few establishments for single nights of passion, but our focus will be on the main seven, and especially the most important two, Triss and Yennefer. From here on out, this guide is presented in order that these opportunities will appear in the game, although a few are available at the same time.

Keira Metz

Geralt and Keira will cross paths several times while the Witcher is in Velen, and it’s mostly business until the final quest opens a romantic opportunity. Complete the following quests to initiate the romance opportunity with Keira Metz:

Hunting a Witch

Wandering in the Dark

A Towerful of Mice

Favor for a Friend

During Favor for a Friend, Keira will ask Geralt to find some things she’s lost. Bring them back to her and she will ask the Witcher to wait outside. Just agree to all of this. You’ll end up at dinner, and if you continue to agree you’ll find yourself in a romantic encounter with Keira. If you don’t agree, you’ll simple fail the quest. Where’s the fun in that?

Triss Merigold

Triss is one of the main characters in The Witcher 3, playing a massive role in several main and side quests. Geralt is likely to meet her before he gets a chance to romance Yennefer, so this one is next on our list. To romance Triss, the following quests must be completed:

Get Junior

A Favor for Radovid

A Matter of Life and Death

Now or Never

To have the chance to romance Triss, players must kiss her in the garden at the end of A Matter of Life and Death. She will drunkenly begin to fall, Geralt will catch her, and then he must kiss her. If he does this, he will be able to romance Triss after getting to the docks during Now or Never. Players must tell Triss they love her for the romantic encounter to initiate. Triss will leave but return a few moments later.

It should be noted that if you choose this romance option with Triss, you cannot end up with Yennefer at the end of the game. You can still have a romantic encounter with Yennefer, but you cannot choose to be with her during The Last Wish. If you try, you will lose both Triss and Yennefer and end up alone. If you do not try to end up with Yennefer, Geralt and Triss will be a couple at the game’s conclusion.

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Geralt will have the chance to romance Yennfer twice during the game, but the second opportunity is only available if players choose to be with her and complete the first encounter, which is a complicated decision. The first romantic encounter is available with no strings attached, though, and it won’t mess up your relationship with Triss.

For the first romantic encounter, players will need to complete The King is Dead - Long Live the King. Be a good Witcher and choose the black and white outfit Yennefer picked for you. You will eventually fight an Earth Elemental near the end of the quest, at which point players must choose “Damn, I wanna kiss you, Yen.” This dialogue option will see Yennefer and Geralt teleported to her room, at which point players must choose “Wouldn’t mind watching…” as a dialogue option. It’s at this point the romantic encounter will take place.

The second encounter with Yennefer is available during the quest No Place Like Home. Romance is only an option if Geralt and Yennefer enjoyed a romantic evening during The King is Dead - Long Live the King, and Geralt didn’t break her heart during The Last Wish. For this romantic encounter to take place, just agree when it’s offered. If it’s not offered, one of the above conditions were not properly met.

Jutta an Dimun

Geralt can have a romantic encounter with Jutta an Dimun during a quest called Iron Maiden. For this to happen, Geralt must defeat her in combat, then visit her at her home later. This is a one-time encounter and will not harm Geralt’s relationship with Triss or Yennefer, and Jutta is not available as a romance option going forward.

Madame Sasha

Madame Sasha is a one-time romance option that will not harm Geralt’s relationship with Yennefer or Triss going forward. This romantic encounter can take place during the High Stakes Gwent quest. Players must either beat her at Gwent or agree to help her. Afterwards, simply agree to have dinner with Sasha and the romantic option will initiate automatically.

Shani

A Shani romance option is available during the Hearts of Stone DLC. During the Dead Man’s Party quest, Shani will walk away from Geralt near the end, and this will begin the secondary quest A Midnight Clear. Do the following things to initiate a romantic encounter with Shani:

Stay instead of leaving the party

Bring Shani a rowan to cheer her up

Dialogue: It was all right.

Dialogue: Unfit - What’s that mean?

Dialogue: I prefer you.

Dialogue: Better by a mile.

Dialogue: Kiss sure didn’t sate me.

A romantic night with Shani won’t harm Geralt’s relationships with Triss or Yennefer, but Shani cannot be romanced again. This is a one-time interaction.

Syanna

Syanna can be romanced during the Blood and Wine expansion for The Witcher 3. To have this opportunity players must go find Syanna during The Night of the Long Fangs main quest. This will begin a quest called Beyond the Hill and Dale in the Land of a Thousand Fables. Once you defeat the Cloud Giant, just let Syanna have her way with you. This will not harm your relationship with Triss or Yennefer.

