Cloudpunk brings stunning voxels to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One The cyberpunk open-world adventure is expanding its horizons beyond PC so additional players have a chance at trying it out.

Ready to dance among the clouds in the story-driven open world adventure Cloudpunk? It's now coming to even more platforms than originally announced.

Merge Games and Ion Lands just divulged that Cloudpunk, which previously debuted as a PC-only title, would be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch as well. The game has been wish listed an impressive 85,000 times for PC users, but now it'll be reaching an even larger player base since it'll be available on additional platforms.

The game is a voxel-based creation that brings players to the city of Nivalis. It's rife with colorful lands to explore with its unique take on the cyberpunk genre. Inspired by games like Kentucky Route Zero and Firewatch, it's got a swath of different stories to pursue and characters to meet, with locations inspired by real-world places like Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo's Shinjuku.

As the character Rania, it's your first night working for the titular Cloudpunk, which is a delivery company that operates on the periphery of legality. You'll spend your time delivering packages to a variety of characters, from AI to androids, and humans who need your services for, well, less-than-savory reasons.

You'll be able to get in the driver's seat and become a Cloudpunk employee later this year, when the voxel-based title launches across all platforms.