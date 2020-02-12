ShackStream: A quest for adventure in Breath of the Wild Josh heads back to the ruins of Hyrule as he joins Blake on the Breath of the Wild hype train.

Hello friends, it’s that time again. I’ll be going live on the official Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 PM ET. You can tune in by heading to the official link we’ve included below, or just by watching through the embed right here in this article.

On today’s quest for adventure, we’ll be heading back into the thicks of the kingdom of Hyrule. I know that Blake has been showcasing a lot of love for Breath of the Wild lately, but man you just can’t get too much of Link’s adventure on the Switch. It’s just that good. Make sure you head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel if you want to hang out and explore along with us. I’ll be streaming until 5 PM ET, so you’ve got a few hours to finish up whatever you’re doing and join the fun.

Before we kick things off, I do want to say a quick thank you to all of our Twitch subscribers. You guys always come hang out and it’s always great to see you. I also want to say a personal thanks to Skankcore and the rest of the Chatty Takeover team who step up when staff members just don’t have the time to stream anything. It’s always a joy watching the adventures that you lot go out on, and I’m excited to see where 2020 takes us as a team.

Finally, thanks to all our Mercury subscribers. Your generosity to the dream that we’re all pushing forward isn’t unrecognized and we hope that you’ll continue to stay with us for many years to come. Shacknews is a very special place and this year is going to be a great one for all of us.

