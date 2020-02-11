Forza Street is coming to Galaxy devices with new Samsung and Xbox partnership Take street racing with you wherever you go with this collaboration between Samsung and Xbox for Galaxy series phones.

Looking to get your race on with your Samsung smartphone? A new partnership between Samsung and Xbox will ensure you can do just that when Forza Street hits a device near you.

This particular collaboration was announced as part of Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco today, with pre-registration now open via the Galaxy Store. Downloads should be available for interested parties beginning this spring.

Originally, Forza Street started out as a PC title back in April 2019. This is the game's mobile debut, which brings mobile street racing to your smartphone. You'll be able to collect a variety of different cars as you complete new races and challenges, much like the original Forza series for Xbox and Windows.

There's a wide range of different cars on offer, from retro supercars to modern sportscars and everything in between. The game is set up to be quick and easy for anyone looking to play within a few minutes, specifically for those who want to get in a few races on the go during a commute or something of that nature.

After Forza Street first debuts on Galaxy devices, it will then make its way to Android and iOS, eventually. You might be left waiting a while if you're using one of these smartphones, but luckily you've still got the PC option to choose from if need be.