The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 36 Asif and Blake are streaming the hottest live esports takes on the planet and are completely unfiltered.

Hello, folks. Monday is back up in everyone’s faces and that means an all-new episode of The Wide World of Electronics Sports. If you aren’t familiar, the Shacknews Twitch Channel plays host to the internet’s best discussions and overviews of the top moments and competitors on the electronic sports scene with hosts Blake and Asif.

On today’s episode of WWES, the crew returns to talk about the weekend in electronic sports, Valentine’s Day, and the subtle thematic nuance contained in the Fast & Furious movies.

The fun begins at 6:15 PM EDT (3:15 PM PDT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!





As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. Check out our guide for more information on how to link your accounts.