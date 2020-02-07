New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Free Street Fighter 5 Steam trial

Before Street Fighter V moves into Champion Edition next week, try out all 39 characters this weekend on Steam.
Ozzie Mejia
1

We're in the month of February and the Lunar New Year sales have all ended. That means there's a bit of a break between sale seasons, but for Street Fighter, it's a pretty big week before they release their full Street Fighter V collection.

So before everything all gets collected into one neat little package, Capcom is offering up a week-long free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition that's going on right now. And this trial includes all 39 characters released so far. So if you want to get some one-on-one action in, be sure to jump on Steam and take advantage of the free trial while it lasts.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Train Simulator 2020 and the Riviera Line in the Fifties Exeter Kingswear Route Add-On, Western Hydraulics Pack, Miami West Palm Beach Route, and CSX AC6000CW Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $4.73 to get the Weardale & Teesdale Network Route, BR Class 24 Loco, North Jersey Coast Line Route, NJ TRANSIT GP40PH-2B Loco, West Rhine Kln Koblenz Route, and MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Chatham Main & Medway Valley Lines Route, BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU, Feather River Canyon Route, Western Pacific FP7 California Zephyr Loco, Hamburg S1 S-Bahn Route, and DB BR 114 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola