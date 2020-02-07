Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Free Street Fighter 5 Steam trial

We're in the month of February and the Lunar New Year sales have all ended. That means there's a bit of a break between sale seasons, but for Street Fighter, it's a pretty big week before they release their full Street Fighter V collection.

So before everything all gets collected into one neat little package, Capcom is offering up a week-long free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition that's going on right now. And this trial includes all 39 characters released so far. So if you want to get some one-on-one action in, be sure to jump on Steam and take advantage of the free trial while it lasts.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Train Simulator 2020 and the Riviera Line in the Fifties Exeter Kingswear Route Add-On, Western Hydraulics Pack, Miami West Palm Beach Route, and CSX AC6000CW Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $4.73 to get the Weardale & Teesdale Network Route, BR Class 24 Loco, North Jersey Coast Line Route, NJ TRANSIT GP40PH-2B Loco, West Rhine Kln Koblenz Route, and MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Chatham Main & Medway Valley Lines Route, BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU, Feather River Canyon Route, Western Pacific FP7 California Zephyr Loco, Hamburg S1 S-Bahn Route, and DB BR 114 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.

