Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Free Street Fighter 5 Steam trial

We're in the month of February and the Lunar New Year sales have all ended. That means there's a bit of a break between sale seasons, but for Street Fighter, it's a pretty big week before they release their full Street Fighter V collection.
So before everything all gets collected into one neat little package, Capcom is offering up a week-long free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition that's going on right now. And this trial includes all 39 characters released so far. So if you want to get some one-on-one action in, be sure to jump on Steam and take advantage of the free trial while it lasts.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Hearthstone Dragon Masters Bundle - $19.99 (25 packs for the price of 15)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Carcassonne - FREE until 2/13
- Ticket to Ride - FREE until 2/13
Fanatical
Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- (+DLC Characters) + REV 2 All-in-One [Steam] - $8.99 (80% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition [Steam] - $29.74 (65% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Jump Force [Steam] - $28.79 (52% off)
GamersGate
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $25.19 (16% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sniper Elite 4 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Strange Brigade [Steam] - $11.25 (77% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon World [Steam] - $2.81 (81% off)
GOG.com
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Children of Morta - $15.39 (30% off)
- Frostpunk - $11.99 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- UnderRail - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $17.49 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $3.39 (66% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $25.79 (14% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved [Steam] - $13.20 (74% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition [Steam] - $11.82 (80% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- Metro Redux [Steam] - $6.99 (77% off)
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.49 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for Train Simulator 2020 and the Riviera Line in the Fifties Exeter Kingswear Route Add-On, Western Hydraulics Pack, Miami West Palm Beach Route, and CSX AC6000CW Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $4.73 to get the Weardale & Teesdale Network Route, BR Class 24 Loco, North Jersey Coast Line Route, NJ TRANSIT GP40PH-2B Loco, West Rhine Kln Koblenz Route, and MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Chatham Main & Medway Valley Lines Route, BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU, Feather River Canyon Route, Western Pacific FP7 California Zephyr Loco, Hamburg S1 S-Bahn Route, and DB BR 114 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan [Steam] - $19.78 (34% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $15.39 (30% off)
- Plague Inc. Evolved [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn [UPlay] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4: Cool Kitchen Stuff - $4.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $21.59 (20% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs - $7.50 (75% off)
- Far Cry 3 - $12.00 (60% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 6 - $7.50 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - $10.20 (66% off)
- Find the best of Ubisoft's classic games. Check out all of the games featured in the Ubisoft Store's Iconic Games Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $8.00 (60% off) (FREE TRIAL until 2/10 at 10AM PT)
- Road Redemption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Autonauts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Daemon x Machina - $47.99 (20% off)
- GreedFall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Children of Morta - $15.39 (30% off)
- CryoFall - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tyranny - $14.99 (50% off)
- Foundation - $23.99 (20% off)
- Blackwake - $1.99 (90% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Crew 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - $17.99 (70% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Free Street Fighter 5 Steam trial