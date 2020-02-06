Harley Quinn Fortnite skin brings chaos and new challenges She's Harley Freakin' Quinn, and she's here to shake things up across the world of Fortnite with some special new looks and missions for you to do.

Don't call her Joker's girlfriend, or you'll get a swift punch to the face...or worse. Now that she's in yet another video game, she won't think twice about assaulting you, and liking it.

Harley Quinn is headed to Fortnite today, starting at 7 PM ET. You'll be able to pick up a variety of skins showing off Harley's new look from Birds of Prey, in addition to her classic Suicide Squad outfit, with both skins available via the item shop as the Harley Quinn Bundle.

The Harley Quinn Bundle comes with both the Harley Quinn Outfit, Harley Hitter,a nd Punchline Pickaxes. She also gets challenges that will help take her from "Lil Monster XoXo Harley" to "Always Fantabulous Harley," as a symbol of her transformation from subservient Joker flunkey to fashionable, emancipated woman Harley.

You'll have to complete challenges, including hitting weak points, dealing damage with Pickaxes, and placing top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10 if you want to transform her. Harley will be available in-game throughout February 17.

Harley isn't the only cool addition to Fortnite in-game right now. There's also the new Love and War event, which is a community-made Search and Destroy LTM you can take on to play up to 11 rounds with teams of six. Ah, love is in the air. Can you feel it?