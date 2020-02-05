How to play Revenant - Apex Legends Everything you need to know to play Revenant, understand his abilities, and start mastering the latest Legend in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends players can now get their hands on the latest Legend to join the fight. Revenant has quite a few abilities that are game-changing in a sense and learning to master these new skills will prove vital to your success in being the last one standing. In this guide, we’ll discuss the abilities and how to play Revenant effectively.

Every Legend has a Passive, Tactical, and Ultimate ability in Apex Legends. Its these abilities that help define the playstyle of each character, and really help players home in on characters that work best for them. If you’re planning on using Revenant now that he’s available, you’re going to need to know all about his abilities. Thankfully, we’ve put together that info below, and you can view it in-game at any point.

Passive Ability: Stalker Revenant’s passive ability is called Stalker and it allows him to move faster than other Legends can while crouching. He can also climb higher, too, making it easier to move around vertical areas.

Tactical Ability: Silence Revenant’s Tactical Ability is called Silence, and when used it deals damage to nearby Legends and disables their abilities for ten seconds. This is perfect for those moments you need to get out of somewhere, or just get an edge on your enemy for a moment to ensure you can move in for the kill.

Ultimate Ability: Death Totem Death Totem is the name of Revenant’s Ultimate Ability, and it’s definitely an Ultimate worth using. When activated it will drop a totem that protects users from death. Once used, you or your squad will return to the totem instead of being killed or downed. It’s very useful for those end game clutches, so make sure you throw it down before heading into big firefights.



The key to playing effectively with Revenant is using his abilities to your advantage. Thanks to Stalker, you can move more quickly, so stay on the prowl. Use verticality to your advantage and throw your Death Totem down in places that it won’t be easily found. You don’t want enemies waiting for you to return to it when they zone in on you. Silence is also a great addition to the character as you can use that to shut down enemy abilities, making it much easier to move in and take them down.

Like most Legends, Revenant will take practice to master. There are some great abilities on show here, so use them as much as you can. Of course, you might have a tough time playing the newest Legend, as we’re sure everyone will be rushing to unlock him as quickly as possible. For more help head back over to our Apex Legends hub.