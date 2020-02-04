Shackstream: Moose hunting in The Long Dark Join Bill as he hunts the elusive moose in The Long Dark, doing his best to fill his snowbank freezer with meat for the next month.

Originally debuting in September 2014 via Steam Early Access, The Long Dark has evolved into one of the most pure and polished survival games available to players today. With constant updates to its sandbox, the addition of challenges, and the introduction of story mode in 2017, there’s a little bit of everything to see and do in the quiet apocalypse.

Today, I’ll be taking viewers on a specific expedition in The Long Dark; hunting for the elusive moose. I’m running low on food, you see. I could keep killing deer and stoning rabbits, but stability is the goal, and nothing fills the freezer (snowbanks) like 30 kg of moose meat.

If you’d like to join me for this adventure, click on the embed above, or head to the Shacknews Twitch. The action will kick off at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST, and we’ll be live until 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST. Be sure to bring a warm beverage, as temperatures are expected to be below freezing and we’re going somewhere without shelter. That’s right, survivors, we’re sleeping under the stars.

It’s time for me to get ready for the stream but be sure to pop by and hang out. You’re either going to see me conquer the great moose or wander around aimlessly eating cat tails to fill my belly.