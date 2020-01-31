Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 31: Steam Rockstar Sale

The Lunar New Year's sun has set and that means the sales are over in most outlets. The Green Man Gaming Lunar New Year Sale is still going for just a little bit longer and has added a few games, so you'll want to head over there to catch what you can. This includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which isn't on sale directly from Blizzard anymore, but is still seeing some nice discounts over on GMG and the Humble Store.

Elsewhere, Steam is offering up the best of Rockstar Games. So if you want in on Red Dead Redemption II or Grand Theft Auto V, you'll want to head over to Steam and check out all of those games.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot (okay, they can't all be winners). As the titles might imply, you'll need a VR device. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Graveyard Keeper, Two Point Hospital, GRIP: Combat Racing, DiRT Rally 2.0, Street Fighter V, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Trailmakers, Unrailed, Whispers of a Machine, Them's Fightin' Herds, Mages of Mystralia, and GRIP. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Europa Universalis IV and the Art of War, Res Publica, Wealth of Nations, American Dream, Pre-Order Pack, and Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Packs. Pay more than the average $9.76 to get the Rights of Man, Mare Nostrum, The Cossacks, Common Sense, and El Dorado DLC packs. Pay $17 or more to also receive the Golden Century Immersion, Dharma, Rule Brittania, Cradle of Civilization, Third Rome, and Mandate of Heaven DLC packs/expansions. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, MagiCat, and Evergarden. Pay more than the average $8.08 to get Equilinox, Ultimate Chicken Horse, and Samorost 3. Pay $10 or more to also receive Stardew Valley. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code PLAY20 to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Assassin's Creed Animus Pack - $476.99 (10% off)

Far Cry Platinum Pack - $251.99 (10% off)

Might & Magic Collection - $141.29 (10% off)

No individual games are on sale this week, making most of them eligible for that 20% off coupon. But if you want games in bulk, check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Weekly Sale.

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.