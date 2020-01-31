Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 31: Steam Rockstar Sale

The Lunar New Year's sun has set and that means the sales are over in most outlets. The Green Man Gaming Lunar New Year Sale is still going for just a little bit longer and has added a few games, so you'll want to head over there to catch what you can. This includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which isn't on sale directly from Blizzard anymore, but is still seeing some nice discounts over on GMG and the Humble Store.
Elsewhere, Steam is offering up the best of Rockstar Games. So if you want in on Red Dead Redemption II or Grand Theft Auto V, you'll want to head over to Steam and check out all of those games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Hearthstone Dragon Masters Bundle - $19.99 (25 packs for the price of 15)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Farming Simulator 19 - FREE until 2/06
- Arise: A Simple Story - $15.99 (20% off)
Fanatical
Pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot (okay, they can't all be winners). As the titles might imply, you'll need a VR device. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Outward [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.59 (76% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas [Steam] - $2.89 (71% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $5.79 (71% off)
GamersGate
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [Steam] - $35.19 (12% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $14.85 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $14.85 (50% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $5.53 (63% off)
GOG.com
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $21.99 (19% off)
- The Surge - $6.79 (66% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $15.99 (20% off)
- Oxenfree - $4.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares - $4.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $15.39 (30% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $3.74 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $16.23 (73% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam][Pre-order] - $44.99 (25% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Bethesda][Pre-order] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $34.52 (41% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.31 (62% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $16.23 (73% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $21.12 (65% off)
- Rage 2 [Bethesda] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 - $17.58 (56% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.40 (73% off)
- Sunset Overdrive [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $17.08 (43% off)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Green Man Gaming has kicked off its Lunar New Year with hundreds of games on sale and limited time flash deals. Check out all of the games featured during the Green Man Gaming Lunar Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Graveyard Keeper, Two Point Hospital, GRIP: Combat Racing, DiRT Rally 2.0, Street Fighter V, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Trailmakers, Unrailed, Whispers of a Machine, Them's Fightin' Herds, Mages of Mystralia, and GRIP. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for Europa Universalis IV and the Art of War, Res Publica, Wealth of Nations, American Dream, Pre-Order Pack, and Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Packs. Pay more than the average $9.76 to get the Rights of Man, Mare Nostrum, The Cossacks, Common Sense, and El Dorado DLC packs. Pay $17 or more to also receive the Golden Century Immersion, Dharma, Rule Brittania, Cradle of Civilization, Third Rome, and Mandate of Heaven DLC packs/expansions. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, MagiCat, and Evergarden. Pay more than the average $8.08 to get Equilinox, Ultimate Chicken Horse, and Samorost 3. Pay $10 or more to also receive Stardew Valley. These activate on Steam.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Code Vein [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Various expansions for The Sims 4 are on sale as part of The Humble Store's The Sims Sale.
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville [Origin] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Need for Speed Heat [Origin] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Survive [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $27.99 (30% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $38.99 (35% off)
- It's the 20th anniversary of The Sims. Celebrate this milestone and check out all of the deals on the various Sims 4 expansions as part of the Origin Sims Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code PLAY20 to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Assassin's Creed Animus Pack - $476.99 (10% off)
- Far Cry Platinum Pack - $251.99 (10% off)
- Might & Magic Collection - $141.29 (10% off)
- No individual games are on sale this week, making most of them eligible for that 20% off coupon. But if you want games in bulk, check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Weekly Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Max Payne 3: Complete Edition - $10.49 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Bully Scholarship Edition - $5.24 (65% off)
- The full Rockstar Games catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Steam Rockstar Sale.
- Killer Queen Black - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $17.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy - $3.99 (50% off)
- Black Future '88 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gish - $1.00 (90% off)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $14.20 (35% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 31: Steam Rockstar Sale