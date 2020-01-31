Fanged Wyvern - Monster Hunter World Looking to hunt a Fanged Wyvern and not sure where to start? We've got a list of the monsters you should focus on.

Count me among the people generally confused and forced to do research every time Monster Hunter World asks me to hunt a specific type of beast, but not by name. Recently, players have been stumped on what monsters fall into the Fanged Wyvern category, which is fair. In this guide, we’ll break down which monsters are in that group, and how you can tell for yourself in the future.

Fang Wyvern

First, you can see what category a monster falls into by opening your Hunter’s Notes, then the Large Monster Field Guide. This is where you’ll find the research for every large monster you know about in the game. Look at the first entry, the Great Jagras. Just above the symbol for the Great Jagras, below the Ecology tab, it will tell you what category the monster falls into. The Great Jagras is a Fanged Wyvern.

Fanged Wyverns include the following monsters:

Great Jagras

Tobi-Kadachi

Great Girros

Odogaron

Dodogama

Viper Tobi-Kadachi

Ebony Odogaron

Zinogre

There are also some small monsters that are considered Fanged Wyverns, such as Jagras and Girros, who are the smaller versions of the Great Jagras and Great Girros. However, they typically don’t count for the bounties and quests hunters do, so we left them off the list.

This list, of course, could change as new monsters and events are added to the mix. You can stay on top of what category a monster falls into by using your Hunter’s Notes, as explained above. You can also check out our Monster Hunter World strategy guide, full of useful information to help you along the path, such as what a Fanged Wyvern is.