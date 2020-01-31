New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 31: Mortal Kombat 11 celebrates Joker

The Joker is bringing a little more fun into Mortal Kombat 11 and he's also bringing sales across all three consoles.
Ozzie Mejia
1

One-on-one fights to the death are no laughing matter. They aren't, unless you're the Joker. The Joker wonders why so serious? He brings a smile to the battlefield and now you can too, since Mortal Kombat 11 is going for 60 percent off on all three major console platforms.

But what if you want to play as the Clown Prince of Crime? You'd need more than the base game, right? Lucky for you, kombatant, the Kombat Pack is also going for 60% off on all consoles. And if you pick him up, make sure you check out our recent hands-on for Joker to learn some more about the maniacal jester.

Elsewhere, the PlayStation deals from last week continue for another round, Xbox is offering up the best anime games, and Madden NFL 20 is getting a special discount to go along with this Sunday's big game.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

