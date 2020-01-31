Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 31: Mortal Kombat 11 celebrates Joker

One-on-one fights to the death are no laughing matter. They aren't, unless you're the Joker. The Joker wonders why so serious? He brings a smile to the battlefield and now you can too, since Mortal Kombat 11 is going for 60 percent off on all three major console platforms.
But what if you want to play as the Clown Prince of Crime? You'd need more than the base game, right? Lucky for you, kombatant, the Kombat Pack is also going for 60% off on all consoles. And if you pick him up, make sure you check out our recent hands-on for Joker to learn some more about the maniacal jester.
Elsewhere, the PlayStation deals from last week continue for another round, Xbox is offering up the best anime games, and Madden NFL 20 is getting a special discount to go along with this Sunday's big game.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Styx: Shards of Darkness - FREE!
- Batman: The Telltale Series - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle - $22.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Wreckfest - $31.99 (20% off)
- Darksiders III - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Find more of the best games from THQ Nordic and Handy Games! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One THQ Nordic and Handy Games Sale.
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- One Piece: Burning Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- Celebrate the best of anime all month long! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Anime Month Sale.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - $15.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NHL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $9.99 (50% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat Premium Edition + Injustice 2 Limited Edition - $39.59 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk: Console Edition - $19.79 (34% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Want some great games, but don't want to spend too much for them? Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $23.44 (33% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Indivisible - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.74 (25% off)
- A Way Out - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar - $17.49 (30% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.74 (75% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story - $15.99 (20% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- If you don't want to get up and hit your local retailer, stay inside and pick your best digital game. Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Totally Digital Sale.
- Need for Speed Heat - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Goat Simulator - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $9.99 (50% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $17.49 (30% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Raiden V: Director's Cut - $17.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (65% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $1.49 (90% off)
