Lenovo prepares foldable ThinkPad X1 Fold for Summer 2020 A high-end PC that works like a tablet and can also be folded like a piece of paper headlines Lenovo's CES 2020 lineup, as the company preps for a Summer 2020 release.

Shacknews was dazzled by a lot of hardware at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. We were particularly impressed by what Lenovo brought to this year's show. This year, we took a good chunk of time to check out Lenovo's lineup and the company didn't waste time showing us the best of what they had available, leading off by showing us the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold works like a cross between a PC and a tablet, capable of running a Windows operating system. But where the novelty comes in is the ability to totally fold the screen. Yes, it is possible to fully fold the ThinkPad in half and do so seamlessly. There are no visible creases in the center and the layout will adjust itself automatically.

"This is a high-end PC," Lenovo's Stephen Miller told Shacknews. "Up to 1TB of storage, lots of memory, this will be 5G ready, WiFi 6, it's a premium PC on top of the fact that it's foldable with the glass."

The ThinkPad X1 Fold also comes with a magnetic keyboard. The device can be folded up while also allowing users to place the keyboard along the lower half, but it can also be attached to the edges, with the layout adjusting itself.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is being considered a high-end PC, but that also means it's going to go at a high-end PC price. It's set to release this summer with a price hovering around $3,000. For more on what we saw at CES, be sure to check out our Best of CES 2020 roundup. And for more interviews like this, check out Shacknews and Gamerhub.TV on YouTube.