Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl pairs up Fortnite & NFL pros Are you ready for some Fortnite? The Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl takes one Fortnite pro and one NFL pro and teams them up for an epic Fortnite duos clash for charity.

The NFL is gearing up for Super Bowl LIV, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. Two teams have made it, which means a whole lot of players did not. Fortunately, some of those players are finding something to do this weekend thanks to the people at Twitch. The Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl is set to take place this Thursday, January 30 and will see top Fortnite players (including Fortnite World Cup winner Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf) team up with some of the NFL's finest in an effort to win $500,000 for the charity of their choice.

Fortnite is the game of choice, but more specifically, the format will be Arena Duos, with one Fortnite player teaming up with one NFL pro. The rules are fairly simple. The last duo standing wins. There are a few restrictions in place, such as the outlawing of boats or looting outside boundaries. The rules can be found over on Smash.gg.

The Fortnite pros recently had a chance to draft their partners live on Twitch. Here are how the teams have shaken out:

Bugha & JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers)

UnknownxArmy & Avonte Maddox (Philadelphia Eagles)

NICKMERCS & Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Reverse2K & Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

Aydan & Kurt Benkert (Atlanta Falcons)

Chap & Kyle Van Noy (New England Patriots)

Symfuhny & D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks)

Tfue & Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

Clix & Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears)

NateHill & Eddie Vanderdoes (Houston Texans)

NickEh30 & David Morgan (Minnesota Vikings)

DrLupo & Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

BrookeAB & Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts)

elded & Kenyan Drake (Arizona Cardinals)

LosPollosTV & Jamal Adams (New York Jets)

TimTheTatman (Oakland Raiders)

The action will kick off live from Miami, the site of Super Bowl LIV, this Thursday, January 30 at 2PM PT. All of the action can be viewed live on the Twitch Rivals channel, though anyone interested in a specific duo can tune into that Twitch user's specific channel to follow them first-hand.