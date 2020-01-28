February's Twitch Free Games with Prime include Desert Child, White Night Be sure to rack up on the Twitch freebies up for grabs for you this week so you can keep growing that collection ever larger.

Looking to beef up your gaming collection? Thanks to Twitch Prime, there's always some free goodies around the corner to help you do just that.

Believe it or not, we're just about into the second month of the new year, and the days are just flying by. Twitch has served up its delectable selection of February 2020's selection of free games and in-game loot for all its Prime members.

Starting on February 3, players can claim five new free games with Prime. That includes the top-down sandbox action title American Fugitive, hoverbike racing RPG Desert Child, turn-based strategy title Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, space shooter Steredenn, and survival horror adventure White Night.

But there's much more to come than just the free games listed above. Bungie will be offering Prime members six months of new Exotic gear drops for Destiny 2. There will be four rewards in each drop, like Exotic weapons, Ghosts, ships, emotes, Sparrows, and weapon ornaments. You can claim the Exotic Auto Rifle SUROS Regime, Exotic Weapon Ornament Coup de Main, and several other goodies starting today by visiting Amanda Holliday in the Tower.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Pilot Crate will offer six new skins and one parachute skins or players on console and PC. The goodies also include fun options for those who play Teamfight Tactics with a free random Little Legend and permanent emote, a permanent Skin Shard in League of Legends, and Apex Legends players get a Geometric Anomaly skin for Caustic. Players can also look forward to a wide selection of other goodies in the form of drops for Fortress M, Raid: Shadow Legends, Black Desert Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Madden NFL 20.

That's plenty of cool stuff to look forward to with your Twitch Prime account, so if you're looking to grab some freebies, be sure you don't miss what's cooking this month at Twitch.