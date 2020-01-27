EVO 2020 lineup reveal show set for next week The EVO 2020 lineup of fighting games is about to be revealed, with a reveal stream set for next week.

EVO Japan 2020 just concluded over the weekend, bringing the biggest fighting game tournament brand to the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in the Kanto/Tokyo region. So with that wrapped up, it's time to start looking ahead to EVO domestic, which is set to take place this summer. It feels like the game reveals are coming earlier and earlier each year and this year, it looks like the EVO lineup will be laid out at the start of February.

Please join us on February 4th at 7pm PST on https://t.co/I2O2xMzpvk when we reveal our plans for Evo 2020 including this year’s game roster! #Evo2020 — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) January 27, 2020

According to tournament co-founder Joey "MrWiz" Cuellar, the full EVO 2020 roster is set to be revaeled next Tuesday, February 4 at 7PM PT. Traditionally, nine games are featured for the weekend, with four of the Top 8s playing out on Sunday. Last year's EVO lineup made a lot of waves across the fighting game space, mainly because it was made official that Super Smash Bros. Melee would not be a part of the event for the first time since 2013. The GameCube stalwart was set aside in favor of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which went on to outdraw all other games and main event the Sunday finals day. Ultimate was the first time a Smash game main evented EVO and the first time in nearly a decade that any game knocked Street Fighter out of the main event spot.

While the annual fighting game tournament is home to a number of reveals and trailers, last year's reveal show also had a couple of announcements of its own. Samurai Shodown, which had yet to release, received an all-new trailer during last year's reveal show. Expect to see at least one noteworthy announcement during next Tuesday's presentation.

EVO 2020 is set to run from Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2. The first two days will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, with the final Sunday taking place from the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets will be available soon from the EVO website. Look for the reveal show to air on the EVO Twitch channel.