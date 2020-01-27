Atari-branded video game-themed hotels are coming If you ever thought your hotel was cool, but needed more video game branding, Atari's got you covered with these new vacation spots.

If you've ever thought any hotel you've stayed at in the past was cool, but sorely lacking in video game decor and 'tude, Atari is here to grant your wishes.

In a deal with GSD Group, Atari has acquired the rights to build new video game-themed Atari hotels across the United States. In fact, the first one is planned to launch in Phoenix, AZ later this year. That's probably a lot sooner than anyone thought.

The hotels will feature "fully immersive experiences," including VR and AR. Some hotels will also feature venues and studios for esports events to take place. Design and development is being handled by the GSD Group as well as Napoleon Smith III, who handled the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie reboot, as well as Steve Wozniak's Woz Innovation Foundation.

"We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept."

"Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming. We’re excited to be working on this project with such great partners and to bring a big win to Arizona," said Shelly Murphy.

While the first hotel concept will be in Phoenix, AZ, additional hotels will spring up in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose in the near future. Sounds like the perfect time for a team field trip.