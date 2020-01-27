New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Atari-branded video game-themed hotels are coming

If you ever thought your hotel was cool, but needed more video game branding, Atari's got you covered with these new vacation spots.

Brittany Vincent
6

If you've ever thought any hotel you've stayed at in the past was cool, but sorely lacking in video game decor and 'tude, Atari is here to grant your wishes.

In a deal with GSD Group, Atari has acquired the rights to build new video game-themed Atari hotels across the United States. In fact, the first one is planned to launch in Phoenix, AZ later this year. That's probably a lot sooner than anyone thought.

The hotels will feature "fully immersive experiences," including VR and AR. Some hotels will also feature venues and studios for esports events to take place. Design and development is being handled by the GSD Group as well as Napoleon Smith III, who handled the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie reboot, as well as Steve Wozniak's Woz Innovation Foundation.

"We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept."

"Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming. We’re excited to be working on this project with such great partners and to bring a big win to Arizona," said Shelly Murphy.

While the first hotel concept will be in Phoenix, AZ, additional hotels will spring up in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose in the near future. Sounds like the perfect time for a team field trip.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 27, 2020 10:15 AM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Atari-branded video game-themed hotels are coming

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 27, 2020 10:41 AM

      This makes me sad.

      • Dravenport legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 27, 2020 11:00 AM

        meanwhile, somewhere, roushi just got erect and doesn't know why

        • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 27, 2020 2:05 PM

          Thank you for this. I was about to call my doctor because I couldn't figure out what the hell was going on

    • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 27, 2020 2:38 PM

      Which fucking Atari though? There are like 9 distinct entities, each with their own styling and look-n-feel; and I'm just talking about Video Game Systems / Low End Computers. Not even discussing the vast range of Atari Arcade nor the Atari/Sente era of nonsense.

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 27, 2020 3:12 PM

        GSD Group Marketing Team: [blink] ... [blink] ... yes!

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 27, 2020 3:47 PM

        It's the Atari that put out Primal Rage and Area 51

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 27, 2020 4:26 PM

      not holding my breath

