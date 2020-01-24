New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of January 27, 2020

Make sure to check out our super week of livestreams ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Our streaming schedule for the week is here.

Chris Jarrard
In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, January 27

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - The boys return after a two-week hiatus to give you all the electronic sports business you can handle.

Tuesday, January 28

Warframe fun times with Blake Morse!

Wednesday, January 29

Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2PM to 5PM ET

Thursday, January 30

ShackStream Grab Bag with Chris Jarrard

Friday, January 31

TBD

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.

