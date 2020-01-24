Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of January 27, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.
Monday, January 27
The Wide World of Electronic Sports - The boys return after a two-week hiatus to give you all the electronic sports business you can handle.
Tuesday, January 28
Warframe fun times with Blake Morse!
Wednesday, January 29
Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2PM to 5PM ET
Thursday, January 30
ShackStream Grab Bag with Chris Jarrard
Friday, January 31
TBD
Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties.
