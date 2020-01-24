Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 24: Steam Lunar New Year Sale

If you've been frozen in carbonite over the last month, then I'm sorry to say that the Steam Winter Sale has ended. Lucky for you, the Steam Lunar New Sale has begun. A lot of the same games are on sale. Yes, some of them are off the table, but others have been added in their place and some of the games featured last month are even cheaper than they were before. So there's a lot for you to check out.

Elsewhere, the Humble Store is putting all of its Winter Sale items back on the table as part of its Winter Sale Encore. Blizzard is offering up Modern Warfare for its lowest price to date. And Origin is celebrating 20 years of The Sims.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot (okay, they can't all be winners). As the titles might imply, you'll need a VR device. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $24.99 for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Graveyard Keeper, Two Point Hospital, GRIP: Combat Racing, DiRT Rally 2.0, Street Fighter V, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Trailmakers, Unrailed, Whispers of a Machine, Them's Fightin' Herds, Mages of Mystralia, and GRIP. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Europa Universalis IV and the Art of War, Res Publica, Wealth of Nations, American Dream, Pre-Order Pack, and Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Packs. Pay more than the average $9.76 to get the Rights of Man, Mare Nostrum, The Cossacks, Common Sense, and El Dorado DLC packs. Pay $17 or more to also receive the Golden Century Immersion, Dharma, Rule Brittania, Cradle of Civilization, Third Rome, and Mandate of Heaven DLC packs/expansions. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, MagiCat, and Evergarden. Pay more than the average $8.08 to get Equilinox, Ultimate Chicken Horse, and Samorost 3. Pay $10 or more to also receive Stardew Valley. These activate on Steam.

Origin

The Sims 4 - $5.99 (85% off)

Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)

It's the 20th anniversary of The Sims. Celebrate this milestone and check out all of the deals on the various Sims 4 expansions as part of the Origin Sims Sale.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.