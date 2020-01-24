Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 24: Steam Lunar New Year Sale

If you've been frozen in carbonite over the last month, then I'm sorry to say that the Steam Winter Sale has ended. Lucky for you, the Steam Lunar New Sale has begun. A lot of the same games are on sale. Yes, some of them are off the table, but others have been added in their place and some of the games featured last month are even cheaper than they were before. So there's a lot for you to check out.
Elsewhere, the Humble Store is putting all of its Winter Sale items back on the table as part of its Winter Sale Encore. Blizzard is offering up Modern Warfare for its lowest price to date. And Origin is celebrating 20 years of The Sims.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Bridge - FREE until 1/30
- Arise: A Simple Story - $15.99 (20% off)
Fanatical
Pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot (okay, they can't all be winners). As the titles might imply, you'll need a VR device. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $24.99 for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Tropico 5 [Steam] - $2.79 (86% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $45.59 (24% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $35.39 (41% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $13.79 (54% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $17.39 (42% off)
- There are dozens of games on sale as part of the big Lunar New Year sale. Visit Fanatical for all fo the latest deals.
GamersGate
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $13.12 (47% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.62 (81% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.24 (25% off)
- GreedFall - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Children of Morta - $15.39 (30% off)
- Frostpunk - $11.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II - $12.69 (15% off)
- Indivisible - $25.99 (35% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $25.99 (35% off)
- Void Bastards - $20.99 (30% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.69 (35% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - $18.14 (67% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- There are over 2,500 games on sale from now through the new year. There are also select bundles available that will save you even more money! Check out all of the games featured in the GOG.com Winter Sale.
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $16.23 (73% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $52.79 (12% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $34.52 (41% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.31 (62% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $16.23 (73% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $21.12 (65% off)
- Fallout 76 - $17.58 (56% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.40 (73% off)
- Sunset Overdrive [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Green Man Gaming has kicked off its Lunar New Year with hundreds of games on sale and limited time flash deals. Check out all of the games featured during the Green Man Gaming Lunar Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Graveyard Keeper, Two Point Hospital, GRIP: Combat Racing, DiRT Rally 2.0, Street Fighter V, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Trailmakers, Unrailed, Whispers of a Machine, Them's Fightin' Herds, Mages of Mystralia, and GRIP. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for Europa Universalis IV and the Art of War, Res Publica, Wealth of Nations, American Dream, Pre-Order Pack, and Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Packs. Pay more than the average $9.76 to get the Rights of Man, Mare Nostrum, The Cossacks, Common Sense, and El Dorado DLC packs. Pay $17 or more to also receive the Golden Century Immersion, Dharma, Rule Brittania, Cradle of Civilization, Third Rome, and Mandate of Heaven DLC packs/expansions. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, MagiCat, and Evergarden. Pay more than the average $8.08 to get Equilinox, Ultimate Chicken Horse, and Samorost 3. Pay $10 or more to also receive Stardew Valley. These activate on Steam.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition [GOG.com] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $11.89 (66% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Did you miss the Humber Store's Winter Sale? Here's a second chance to grab some of the best games from that sale. Here are the deals by publisher:
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- It's the 20th anniversary of The Sims. Celebrate this milestone and check out all of the deals on the various Sims 4 expansions as part of the Origin Sims Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $42.00 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $24.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition (w/Far Cry 5) - $30.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Ubisoft! New limited-time deals are offered each day. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Lunar Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/26 at 9AM PT)
- Black Desert Online Remastered - $3.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Plague Inc. Evolved - $5.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $24.13 (78% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $44.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.67 (51% off)
- GreedFall - $37.49 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Hades [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $10.39 (20% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tropico 6 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Celeste - $6.79 (66% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $27.99 (30% off)
- Conan Exiles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $14.99 (50% off)
- Don't Starve MEGA PACK 2019 - $16.37 (67% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sunset Overdrive - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $23.44 (33% off)
- Planet Zoo - $38.24 (15% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $13.49 (70% off)
- Planet Coaster - $13.49 (70% off)
- Cities Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hitman GO Definitive Edition - $1.59 (80% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $14.99 (70% off)
- Slay the Spire - $15.74 (37% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 - $14.79 (63% off)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Thousands of games are on sale right now, so check out everything that's up for grabs during the Steam Lunar New Year Sale.
