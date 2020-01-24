Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 24: Getting artistic

It's been a while between meetings and conventions, but the weekend deals have returned for 2020!
If you're looking for the big-time AAA console deals, you're about a month late. The console marketplaces are still trying to recover. However, if you're looking for digital games and indie darlings, you've picked the right week. Leading the way is Nintendo with a half-off deal for Killer Queen Black, one of the best multiplayer games you'll find in the indie space. Across PlayStation and Xbox, you'll find standouts like Return of the Obra Dinn, Outer Wilds, and more. So pick your favorite indie and start playing!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Styx: Shards of Darkness - FREE!
- Batman: The Telltale Series - FREE!
- Forza Motorsport 7 - $25.99 (40% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $29.99 (33% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- INSIDE - $6.59 (67% off)
- Creature in the Well - $11.24 (25% off)
- Afterparty - $14.99 (25% off)
- Celebrate games as art! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Artistic Adventure Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk: Console Edition - $19.79 (34% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Want some great games, but don't want to spend too much for them? Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $23.44 (33% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Indivisible - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.74 (25% off)
- A Way Out - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar - $17.49 (30% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.74 (75% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story - $15.99 (20% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- If you don't want to get up and hit your local retailer, stay inside and pick your best digital game. Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Totally Digital Sale.
- Need for Speed Heat - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Goat Simulator - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Killer Queen Black - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Nidhogg II - $6.74 (60% off)
- Raiden V: Director's Cut - $17.99 (40% off)
