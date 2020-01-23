The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is officially live now Apologies to those of you who didn't want to part with your money so soon, but here we are. Time to get spending.

We warned you yesterday about the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, but now it's here. There's a wide variety of goodies on sale for you to nab, with deals like 67% off Resident Evil 2, 75% off Dark Souls 3, 70% off The Witcher 3, and 20% off of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But that's just scratching the surface of what's available to spend that hard-earned cash on.

Of course, you don't have to buy anything to take part in this year's festivities. You can rack up tokens for logging in each day and checking out the sale page, for one, and you'll get a daily gift of tokens every day. You'll also earn 100 tokens for every $1 spent, which can be spent in the Night Market.

The Night Market is where you can net emoticons for chat, snag new profile badges, and animated backgrounds in addition to coupons to get some cash off what you're buying.

The sale is set to run through January 27, so be sure you log in and spend your cash and grab your tokens early. There will likely be more sales to come as well, so keep checking back and we'll be sure to give you a heads up if we happen to find anything awesome you need to add to your collection, pronto.