Catch the 2020 Steam Lunar New Year Sale tomorrow It's time once again to empty your wallets in the service of the Almighty Gabe Newell as the Steam Lunar New Year Sale kicks off tomorrow.

Ready your wallets, boys. It looks like the latest Steam Sale is about to arrive. With the Lunar New Year finally here, it looks like there are plenty of sales going on, in fact, and Steam is getting ready to deliver.

The 2020 Lunar New Year Sale is about to begin, and it will reportedly run from January 23 through January 27. While we aren't sure of the official start and stop time just yet, there should be plenty of good deals to snap up, even if you miss the immediate start of it.

It's a good time to stock up on some of the games you may have missed or were planning to play, since historically Steam sales are all about sending off some of the coolest games around for great prices. We just had the Steam Winter Sale earlier this year, so if your wallet isn't still weeping, you might want to tune in tomorrow to see what's up for grabs.

As usual, we'll bring you the hottest sale items that are fit to type, so keep checking back here. We'll be rifling through the scraps for somethng awesome to buy, too, because we just don't have enough games here in our collections, apparently.