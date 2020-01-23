ShackStream: NASCAR Heat 4 - Rubbin' is racin' Today's episode of the ShackStream tries to satisfy the need for speed.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode puts us into the driver’s seat of a snarling monster built from steel and liquid dinosaur bones. It puts us on an oval track where turning right is not an option. We dive deep into the land of drafting and copious amounts of corporate sponsorship. We’re talking NASCAR, folks.

Expect lots of yee haws, wall scrapes, spin-outs, and hurt feelings as we take a closer look at NASCAR Heat 4.

The fun kicks off at 4:15 PM ET (01:15 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our guide for more information on how to link your accounts.