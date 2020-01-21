R.B.I. Baseball 20 laces up cleats for new season The iconic baseball franchise is returning for another season with gameplay upgrades and a new soundtrack.

As one of the better baseball games of the 8-bit era, R.B.I. Baseball is a franchise that is beloved by many older players. Following a nearly twenty-year hiatus, the series returned a few years back to much fanfare. Current publisher MLB Advanced Media is prepping the newest version for release later this year and new information about upgrades and details have begun to trickle out. R.B.I. Baseball 20 will have fans ready to grab a bat and swing.

MLB will reveal additional specific details behind its development of newly revamped batting and pitching mechanics, including an exciting new “broadcast-style” centerfield camera angle, and significant visual improvements to players and ballparks. R.B.I. Baseball 20 retains its normal gameplay modes, including Franchise, Exhibition, Online Multiplayer and Home Run Derby. Fans can also look forward to an all-new licensed soundtrack to go along with the baseball action.

Brewers star Christian Yelich is the cover star for R.B.I. Baseball 20.

Pre-orders for the game are now open with some retailers offering specific bonuses.

GameStop: Fans who purchase R.B.I. Baseball 20 from GameStop in advance will receive one of seven highly addictiveSqueezy Mates collectibles including cover athlete Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers), 2019 National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Walker Buehler (Los Angeles Dodgers) and four other top players.

Target: For fans who may prefer a traditional collectible, Target will offer an exclusive pack of Topps baseball cards highlighting R.B.I. Baseball 20’s featured players. This select 7-card pack is only available via Target pre-sale. Fans will get baseball cards that reflect the 2020 Topps Baseball Series 1 design, which will be the 68th annual release for the series with a new look reflecting the unmatched quality of Topps baseball cards.

R.B.I. Baseball will be available for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS later this year.