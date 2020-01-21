Catch 'em all with colorful Temtem launch trailer This Pokemon-like adventure will have you jonesing to collect every single one of the sprightly game's new monsters.

If you're still trying to get your fill of Pokemon after the debut of Sword and Shield (since the DLC expansion still isn't out yet), Temtem should be right up your alley.

Humble Bundle and Crema have debuted the final animated trailer for the Pokemon-like Temtem, which is finally out as of today. The new trailer shows off some familiar Saturday morning cartoon-like animation, as well as some of the monsters players will find throughout their journey across the Airbone Archipelago. And we can indeed say it's very cute, much like you'd expect for it to be.

The trailer even shows off some of the starters you'll be able to use along your way. The three starter Temtem include Crystle, Smazee, and Houchic. Crystle are cute monsters with Electrical and Mental stats, and Smazee are high attack-stat Temtem. Meanwhile, Houchic are Mental monsters with specialities in special attack and speed stats. These types are all markedly different from Pokemon, so it'll be interesting to see how they interact with one another. There's also a lot more Temtem to capture, with nearly 76 to capture and trade.

The creature-collecting MMO is already large as-is in its Early Access form, but it'll also feature full player customization, a co-op mode, a 20-hour campaign, shiny Temtem, and lots more.By the time the final game rolls around, it will feature 50% more story content, around 161 Temtem, housing, special events, and a variety of additional ways to interact with the in-game world and monsters within.

So, what do you say? Are you ready to hit the old dusty trail and see what the world of Temtem has to offer? Be sure to look out for our upcoming review soon enough, as we've gone hands-on to bring you everything you need to know.