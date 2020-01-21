Gift giving guide - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot A quick and handy guide to gift-giving and how gifts work in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Gifts are a great little resource for progressing different bonuses on the Community Board, but if you’re going to make the most of each gift, then knowing the best people to give them to will prove vital to your efforts. We’ll break down some of the various gifts in this guide, and even talk about how you should give them out to make sure you’re maximizing their perks.

If you’re looking to min/max your stats and bonuses in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, then knowing how the gift system works is going to be very important. Unlike a lot of games, though, which require you to give certain gifts to specific characters, the gift system in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is much more forgiving. Instead of having to give gifts to particular characters, you’ll instead be able to give any gift to any character, so long as it increases a bonus that you want to improve for each Soul Emblem's Community Board rating.

Check a Soul Emblem to see which Community Board proficiency needs to be improved.

As you collect more gifts, you’ll begin to find some with bonuses like +4 to Adventuring proficiency, or even +8 to Z Warrior proficiency. You’ll want to use these bonuses as a guide to figure out which gifts will work best for which characters.

For example, if you were to use the Ultra Sacred Text of Martial Arts gift, you’d want to give it to someone like Goku, whose focus is Z Warrior Proficiency. This particular gift would increase Goku’s Z warrior rank by +6, and also raise his current Friendship level with you. This will, in turn, unlock more bonuses via the Community Board, which is something you’ll want to focus on if you’re trying to min/max the number of bonuses and effects that you can use.

Check each gift's description to figure out what proficiency it will improve.

While it does suck that there aren’t individual bonuses for giving certain gifts to certain characters, it is also a nice change of pace to see such a simplified gifting system. Now that you know how to choose who to give gifts to, you can head back over to our Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot guides for even more helpful information.