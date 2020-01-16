What are Community Boards? - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Learn more about Community Boards, their bonuses, and how to use them in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Community Boards are a special feature in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that allows players to utilize items called Soul Emblems. When placed along a specific Community Board, these Soul Emblems will allow you to unlock special bonuses and status effects. In this guide, we’ll discuss how the Community Boards work, as well as talk about how you can use them to maximize any bonuses available to you.

You can change the current Soul Emblems on a Community Board at anytime.

There are a total of seven Community Boards that you can unlock during the main story in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. These include the:

Z Warrior Community

Cooking Community

Training Community

Development Community

Community of the Gods

Adult Community

Adventure Community

Each of the above Communities will grant players a series of different bonuses based on how many Soul Emblems you’ve put into that Community and the level that it has reached. For example, reaching Level 8 in the Z Warrior Community will grant you eight different skills, which we’ve included in a screenshot above.

The trick to leveling up the Community Boards, though, is you’ll need to pick and choose which Soul Emblem you have equipped to those Communities. Because of this, you’ll want to check the details of each Soul Emblem to see which Community each one best fits. You can also give gifts from this menu, as well as see which bonuses you can unlock by connecting specific Soul Emblems.

You can see the current bonuses available for a Soul Emblem in the details section.

