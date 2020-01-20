Evening Reading - January 20, 2020 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for the MLK 2K20 Edition of Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

BBC interviews Dr. King in 1961

Dr. King's Three Evils of Society

Martin Luther King Jr. accepts the Nobel Peace Prize

The "I have a dream" speech

Iconic.

