How to get a car - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Learn how to get your hands on a hover car so you can take on races in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

As you explore the world of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you’re going to find a ton of little side events to take on and complete. One of these events requires a hover car to activate. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know to unlock the hover car and start racing in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Like many of the items you’ll unlock in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, unlocking a car simply requires you to play through the game until you reach a specific point in the story. Because the game’s campaign follows the Dragon Ball Z saga so closely, you won’t actually get your hands on a car until you reach the Android Saga.

Once you reach the Android Saga, you’ll be tasked to find and speak to Bulma in the city. Once you talk to her, she’ll agree to build a car for you and Chi-Chi. It’s at this point that you’ll unlock the R&D system, which allows you to build the car, as well as other useful vehicles like a pair of robot legs. To learn more about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's various systems, make sure you also check out our guide to Community Boards.

Goku and Piccolo get driving lessons in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

To find Bulma, make your way to West City and then head to Capsule Corp headquarters. You’ve already been here in earlier missions (like the missions where you had to build the spaceship to go to Namek), so you should be well enough acquainted with the area to find it without much issue. Once you unlock the R&D section, gather of the materials that you need for the Hover Car, and then have Bulma build it.

Now that you have the car, you can head out into the world and take on the various racing sub quests that appear on the map. You’ve probably already seen a few of these around earlier in the game, but since you didn’t have a car, you couldn’t take part in them. For more help, make sure you head over to our Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot guides hub for the rest of our handy strategy content.