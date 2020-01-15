Slay the Spire 2.0 Update brings new Watcher character, cards, & much more Get ready to restack your decks and take on new challenges in Slay the Spire. MegaCrit has launched a massive update for the game featuring a new character and loads more.

Slay the Spire was a break out hit in the indie community that came very early on in 2019. The roguelike dungeon crawling (climbing) card game has garnered praise from many of its players and built up a good reputation, and to give back in 2020, MegaCrit is kicking the year off with a massive new free update to the game. Prepare to check out new cards and potions as you take on the Spire with the all-new Watcher character.

Slay the Spire’s 2.0 Update was announced on January 14, 2020 via the Slay the Spire Steam page. The update has brought a host of new goodies for players to fiddle around with in the game. The Watcher is the highlight of the update, an all-new fourth character for the game complete with her own unique cards and relics. The Watcher utilizes a seeing staff and divine stances in her playstyle. Players are also getting access to a great number of new potions, so much so that MegaCrit added a section in the Compendium that allows you to see them all.

In addition to the headline additions to Slay the Spire 2.0, the game is also getting a ton of balance tweaks and bug and UI fixes. The 2.0 Update is out now on PC via Steam, but the release of the update is being delayed just a bit further on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for the porting process and quality assurance according to MegaCrit.

Even so, it’s a great way to start off the year if you were already a Slay the Spire fan or want to jump in fresh and see what the hubbub was about. We greatly enjoyed Slay the Spire in our Shacknews review, and it was even a matter of interest, just barely edged out in our Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of 2019.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information on Slay the Spire’s 2.0 update as we await it on consoles. Be sure to check out the patch notes on Steam for the full details of Update 2.0