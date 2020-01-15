Get to know Prince Vegeta in new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer Enough about Goku, who gets a whole game to himself, so let's talk about Vegeta for once, the best character in the series.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot may be all about recounting the story of Dragon Ball Z overall, but don't think you'll be stuck playing as Goku the entire time. Thank goodness.

The latest trailer showing off the upcoming Dragon Ball Z RPG features Vegeta, who you'll get to know intimately throughout the game's various sagas. Vegeta is the Prince of Saiyans, and while he begins the series as a villain who fights against Goku alongside the nefarious Nappa, he ends up an important part of Dragon Ball Z history, and my personal favorite character (and fictional boyfriend.) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is about to put some respect on his name.

The trailer also delves into more of Goku's most heroic moments throughout the series, which fans will know all about – he's the savior of the human race, after all. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will go throughout the entirety of the Cell saga, too, so you'll see other heroes like Gohan get their turn to shine.

If you can't wait to see more of the game, feel free to tune in today during our stream to see reviewer Josh Hawkins trying it out and showing off the Dragon Ball Z saga playing out in real time. There's a lot here that both fans of the series and newcomers alike can appreciate, so if you've been wanting to get into Dragon Ball Z or just want to see what it might be like to play the game, don't miss the streaming showcase.

In the meantime, be sure to let us know whether you plan on picking up a copy or not! The game is set to release this week on Friday, January 17.